RCMP provide details of lengthy police incident in Salmon Arm

Presence of officers and other emergency responders involved a male in medical distress

Multiple police and other emergency vehicles were in the Centenoka Park Mall parking lot in Salmon Arm on Wednesday afternoon and evening, July 27, with a sign behind them stating ‘Police training in progress.’ (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm RCMP clarified details about a lengthy incident last week involving police and other emergency responders.

Although the incident appeared to be a police training exercise, it actually involved eight hours of negotiations with a person in medical distress.

Staff Sgt. Scott West issued a media release on Aug. 2, stating police responded to a report regarding a construction site in the 300 block of the Trans-Canada Highway about 1:10 p.m. on July 27.

“Attending officers learned that there was a male there who was in crisis and did not want police intervention. Initially a third party was assisting and spoke with the male to keep him as calm as possible,” reads the release.

The Salmon Arm Fire Department was called in to support the rescue with specialized equipment, as police moved to negotiate with the male so he could be taken into custody and receive medical assistance, West said.

About 6 p.m. on July 27, police vehicles, an ambulance and a fire truck could be seen at Centenoka Park Mall, with a sign behind the vehicles stating ‘Police training in progress.’

After eight hours of negotiating, the male was safely taken into police custody, West said.

The release noted that a number of police officers from Salmon Arm and the Southeast District RCMP, as well as the local fire department, were engaged in the safe resolution of the incident.

“The male is receiving the medical assistance he needs. At no time was there a threat to public safety,” the release concluded.

