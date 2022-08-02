RCMP provide details of lengthy police incident in Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm RCMP clarified details about a lengthy incident last week involving police and other emergency responders.
Although the incident appeared to be a police training exercise, it actually involved eight hours of negotiations with a person in medical distress.
Staff Sgt. Scott West issued a media release on Aug. 2, stating police responded to a report regarding a construction site in the 300 block of the Trans-Canada Highway about 1:10 p.m. on July 27.
“Attending officers learned that there was a male there who was in crisis and did not want police intervention. Initially a third party was assisting and spoke with the male to keep him as calm as possible,” reads the release.
The Salmon Arm Fire Department was called in to support the rescue with specialized equipment, as police moved to negotiate with the male so he could be taken into custody and receive medical assistance, West said.
About 6 p.m. on July 27, police vehicles, an ambulance and a fire truck could be seen at Centenoka Park Mall, with a sign behind the vehicles stating ‘Police training in progress.’
After eight hours of negotiating, the male was safely taken into police custody, West said.
The release noted that a number of police officers from Salmon Arm and the Southeast District RCMP, as well as the local fire department, were engaged in the safe resolution of the incident.
“The male is receiving the medical assistance he needs. At no time was there a threat to public safety,” the release concluded.
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook follow us on Twitter
and subscribe to our daily newsletter.