RCMP officers on the scene of an unconfirmed shooting the night of Tuesday, Oct. 5 on Fraser Road in Anglemont. (The North Shuswap Kicker)

RCMP report no risk to public after suspicious incident leaves two dead in Anglemont

Police investigation ongoing in North Shuswap

Following a suspicious incident that left two dead in Anglemont, RCMP says there is no risk posed to the public.

In a release issued by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, the CSRD and the Shuswap Emergency Program have been told by the RCMP that police do not believe there is any risk to public safety.

Read more: RCMP detectives in Anglemont after two bodies found

Read more: Report confirms Anglemont woman killed by stepson

Chase RCMP is currently securing a scene and the investigation, being led by the BC RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit, is in its early stages.

Added resources are being moved into the area to assist with the ongoing police investigation.

