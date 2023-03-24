Chase RCMP vehicle damaged by homemade device that damages tires. (Black Press Media file photo)

Chase RCMP vehicle damaged by homemade device that damages tires. (Black Press Media file photo)

RCMP vehicle damaged in North Shuswap by ‘homemade tire deflation device’

Chase police respond to report of stolen vehicles but none to be found

Chase RCMP responded to a call recently only to have their vehicle damaged by a device designed to deflate tires.

On March 17th, Chase RCMP received a report of a suspicious vehicle on CP Rail property near the Trans-Canada Highway, reported Sgt. Barry Kennedy. Police were told the area was being used to hide stolen vehicles.

“When police attended as requested, the police vehicle drove over a homemade tire deflation device that was hidden in a deep puddle. The tire deflation device was made of metal, with jagged teeth cut into it and it was welded in an ‘X’ shape. The welding appeared somewhat professional,” Kennedy said.

The police vehicle was damaged, putting it out of service for several days until repairs could be made, limiting the detachment’s ability to respond to calls.

“Of note, no suspicious vehicles were located at the CP Rail property,” he said.

Read more: Nasty odours meet Chase RCMP investigating break-in of seasonal cabin

Read more: Gone in 10 minutes: Large machine stolen from Kelowna worksite



newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

RCMPShuswap

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Health Minister Dix acknowledges death of former MP in visit to Kelowna

Just Posted

Chase RCMP vehicle damaged by homemade device that damages tires. (Black Press Media file photo)
RCMP vehicle damaged in North Shuswap by ‘homemade tire deflation device’

The Sicamous roundabout off Main Street and Highway 1 will turn purple on Sunday, March 26 in support of International Purple Day for Epilepsy Awareness. (Rebecca Willson/ Eagle Valley News)
Sicamous and Kelowna lighting up in purple for epilepsy awareness

Crews clean up stretch of Highway 1 near Shuswap Street on Monday afternoon, March 20. Drive BC reports work may cause traffic delays through to Friday, March 24. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Letter: Rainy night recommended for dusty work on Highway 1 through Salmon Arm

Mary-Rose Mack of Salmon Arm sings the national anthem at the opening ceremonies of the U18 T1 Provincial Championships on Monday evening, March 20, 2023 at the Shaw Centre. (Photo courtesy of Kristal Burgess Photography)
Bronze and gold medal U18 B.C. Championship games go tonight in Salmon Arm