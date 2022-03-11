Request for bus stop, place to purchase transit tickets goes to Salmon Arm council

Wish to buy transit tickets at Mall at Piccadilly is on agenda of council’s March 14 meeting

Salmon Arm council is being asked to entertain the addition of a bus stop along 10th Street SW.

Jean Howard wrote a letter to council in late February which is on council’s March 14 agenda.

Howard noted: This area is growing and there are now many seniors that live along this street. I contacted the city about a year and a half ago and was told that this was on the council’s agenda for discussion. Hopefully this can be looked at once again.”

Howard also wrote that it would be good if people were able to purchase transit tickets at the Mall at Piccadilly.

“Maybe the gentleman at the lottery ticket centre would be willing to offer this service if approached by the city.”

Howard has requested a response, so it’s likely the item will be discussed at the March 14 meeting.

