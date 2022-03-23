Rezoning application for proposed 34-lot subdivision proceeding to Salmon Arm council

The city has received a subdivision application that proposes the creation of 34 lots at 2222 10th Street SW (are marked in red). (City of Salmon Arm image)

A rezoning application for a proposed 34-lot subdivision at 2222 10th Street SW is proceeding to Salmon Arm council.

The application was on the agenda for the city’s March 21 development and planning meeting. City development services director Kevin Pearson explained the applicant seeks to rezone the subject parcel of land from R1 Single Family Residential to R8 Residential Suite Zone.

Pearson said a subdivision application has also been submitted that would split the parcel into 34 lots.

In a staff report, the city planning department explains future development of this parcel as proposed is an “important initial stage in the development of road networks in Residential Development Area B, forming the gateway for the 10th Street extension/20th Avenue connector.

“The proposed road network would form an extension of 10th Street SW, opening a portion of existing road right-of-way between Foothill and 23 Avenue SW, at which point this proposed road would curve to the east (towards 20th Avenue),” reads the report.

Pearson explained the applicant and its engineer (Franklin Engineering Ltd. is listed as the applicant’s agent) worked with staff over the lasts five months to come up with a connection idea for the parcel.

Regarding the proposed rezoning, Coun. Chad Eliason said he had no problem with it, “as long as adequate parking is provided which, obviously with a new development, that should be fine.” However, Eliason did stress the importance of the connector route through Area B and the city getting it right.

“This is where it has to go and there’s a lot of topography and access issues,” said Eliason. “Much like with the Auto Road connector we’re currently working on, this would be the secondary piece of that and an important east-west connection for the city. In order for this to proceed, we really need that road right-of-way and the proper access/egress from the subdivision.”

The application will be on the agenda for council’s Monday, March 28 meeting, for first and second reading. If approved, it will proceed to a public hearing in April.

Read more: 15-unit residential complex proposed for property next to Salmon Arm RCMP detachment

Read more: Design for Auto Road Connector in Salmon Arm to include closing Shoemaker Hill

lachlan@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon Arm