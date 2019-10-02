Road closures upcoming for downtown Salmon Arm streets

Paving expected to begin Oct. 6 according to city

Expect some disruptions downtown over the next week or so.

The City of Salmon Arm is advising businesses and residents that paving construction will be starting Sunday, Oct. 6 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. for about one week.

The roadway grinding and paving will take place on: • Shuswap Street from the Trans-Canada Highway to Lakeshore Drive; • Hudson Avenue from Shuswap to Ross Street; and • McLeod Street from the Trans-Canada Highway to Hudson.

The city states that delays and road closures along Hudson and Shuswap are expected, as well as temporary disruptions.

If you need more information, contact the public works office at 250-803-4087.

