Road closures upcoming for downtown Salmon Arm streets

Paving expected to begin Oct. 6 according to city

Expect some disruptions downtown over the next week or so.

The City of Salmon Arm is advising businesses and residents that paving construction will be starting Sunday, Oct. 6 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. for about one week.

The roadway grinding and paving will take place on: • Shuswap Street from the Trans-Canada Highway to Lakeshore Drive; • Hudson Avenue from Shuswap to Ross Street; and • McLeod Street from the Trans-Canada Highway to Hudson.

The city states that delays and road closures along Hudson and Shuswap are expected, as well as temporary disruptions.

If you need more information, contact the public works office at 250-803-4087.

Read more: Tread lightly – one kilometre of Salmon Arm pavement worth $150,000

Read more: Video – Popular song draws attention, thieves to Sicamous’ Old Town Road

Read more: Bus stop to take a trip down Lakeshore Drive

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Police cancel $386 ticket given to B.C. senior for having cellphone in cupholder
Next story
B.C. senior’s $368 ticket for cellphone in cupholder sparks debate

Just Posted

Sicamous school closure prompts parents to push for closer alternative

Use of former Malakwa Elementary suggested so students won’t have to be bused to Salmon Arm

Road closures upcoming for downtown Salmon Arm streets

Paving expected to begin Oct. 6 according to city

Man swims to shore after boat catches fire on Shuswap Lake

Vessel reported to have caught fire near Sorrento when owner tried to start engine

Tulip sales commemorate liberation of the Netherlands

Summerland Legion selling tulips for 75th anniversary of liberation during Second World War

Salmon Arm fans not filling seats at Silverbacks games

Silverbacks manager Brooks Christensen questions low game attendance.

Disability issues dominate North Okanagan-Shuswap forum

Candidates grilled about accessibility to a range of support and services at Vernon forum

Police cancel $386 ticket given to B.C. senior for having cellphone in cupholder

The woman was ticketed and then her son took to Twitter to ask if the fine is just

One man reportedly shot inside Penticton residence

Investigation has led to ‘heavy police presence’ outside a residence on Maple Street

Resignations let B.C. legislature ‘turn the page,’ John Horgan says

MLAs return next week for Indigenous rights, daylight time debates

Humboldt Bronco families upset by Alberta trucking regulation review

Province is taking a second look at rules for school bus drivers and farmers

Man wanted by Vernon police on sexual assault charges

Riley Dean Brucks is wanted on two separate charges of sexual interference and sexual assault

Tulip sales commemorate liberation of the Netherlands

Summerland Legion selling tulips for 75th anniversary of liberation during Second World War

Car bursts into flames during book drop off at Oak Bay library

Patrons to library, Monterey centre watch 1990s sedan burn up

Months after inmates escape B.C. prison, community still wants answers

‘We need to get on to the next phase to make sure this doesn’t happen again,’ says Metchosin resident

Most Read