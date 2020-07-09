Road repaired after landslide in Seymour Arm

A temporary fix for a damaged water system has also been completed

As the damage caused by a July 2 landslide in Seymour Arm is being repaired, the Shuswap Emergency Program (SEP) is working to ensure area residents have clean water.

The slide in the vicinity of Bass Creek damaged both a logging road which serves as the main route into the area and a private water system supplying 500 people.

According to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD), the road has been repaired and reopened to vehicle traffic and the water system is running on a temporary water line while a permanent repair is planned.

The SEP and CSRD praised the work of the Neighbourhood Emergency Program coordinator in Seymour Arm who was able to assess the community’s needs immediately following the slide, allowing more efficient assistance.

The SEP was then able to get Emergency Management BC funds to pay for a water truck to be dispatched to the area providing a temporary supply of water.

According to the CSRD, monitoring and repair work are ongoing at the site of the landslide.



