Rock slide closes Highway 1 between Sicamous and Revelstoke

Highway 1 is closed between Sicamous and Revelstoke due to rocks on the road.
Drive BC reports a rock slide occurred between Kerr Road and Highway 23 South, and that a detour was available via Highway 23 South.
Drivers were asked to watch for traffic control personnel and warned to expect major delays.
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 15, 2021