Salmon Arm asks residents to think of the workers emptying their compost bins

City won’t be expanding limit on garbage bags but stickers for extras still available

When you’re putting your garbage in bins or getting your compostables ready for pickup, the city is asking you to think of the workers picking them up.

“In an effort to minimize risk to city contracts, we ask that personal care products accepted in either the curbside refuse or food waste collection be contained within a sealed bag. Specifically, tissues and napkins should be placed in compostable bags, tied shut and placed in the curbside green bin for collection,” states the city in a public notice.

One resident asked online if the one bag of garbage per household restriction is being lifted during the pandemic. She pointed out that since more people are home it is likely that most households will exceed one bag in two weeks and the public is currently unable to get stickers to put on the extra bags.

The city replied: “The limit of one bag will still be enforced at this time.”

However, it also noted that garbage and food waste stickers can be ordered online. Ordering details can be found at: https://www.salmonarm.ca/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=264

