City of Salmon Arm council gave third reading to a zoning amendment bylaw that, when approved, will allow for liquor sales at DeMille’s Farm Market. (City of Salmon Arm image)

Salmon Arm council supports zoning amendment for liquor sales at DeMille’s Farm Market

Approval from Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure still needed

City council is supporting a bylaw amendment allowing the inclusion of liquor sales at DeMille’s Farm Market.

Third reading was given to the related zoning amendment bylaw at Salmon Arm council’s Sept. 27 meeting. This was after a statutory public meeting was held, during which no comment was provided.

The applicant, DeMille’s, is pursing an amendment to the C8 Farm Produce Commercial Zone to include “licensee retail store” as a permitted use.

In July of this year, DeMille’s received approval from the Agricultural Land Commission (ALC) for the non-farm use.

City development services director Kevin Pearson explained only one other property in the city falls under the C8 zone – the neighbouring Pedro’s fruit and vegetable store. However, Pedro’s would require ALC and liquor licensing approval for a licensee retail store there.

Before council can give final reading, DeMille’s needs to obtain approval from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure. Pearson noted, however, the ministry has already indicated it has no problems with the application.

