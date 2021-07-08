Crews from multiple Salmon Arm fire halls responded to a wildfire near Canoe Creek on July 7, 2021. (BC Wildfire Service image)

Crews from multiple Salmon Arm fire halls responded to a wildfire near Canoe Creek on July 7, 2021. (BC Wildfire Service image)

Salmon Arm firefighters extinguish wildfire near Canoe Creek

Fire Chief Brad Shirley said the fire was started by lightning

A wildfire that sparked near Canoe Creek east of Salmon Arm yesterday is being held.

The fire was reported on July 7 around 6 p.m. by a Salmon Arm firefighter who lives near Canoe, said Fire Chief Brad Shirley.

Shirley said the fire started when lightning struck and ignited a tree and the surrounding brush.

“The rain worked in our favour. It was a small fire and it took a bit of work, but it was held very quickly,” said Shirley.

The fire ended up being just outside of city limits, so the B.C. Wildfire Service was called.

However, since it was attending a reported wildfire in White Lake, it was very appreciative that Salmon Arm crews were there to fight the fire.

The B.C. Wildfire Service will be visiting the scene of the fire sometime in the morning of July 8.

It’s important to monitor a fire’s location even after it’s held, said Shirley.

Read more: Buskers to get busy in 13 locations in Salmon Arm’s downtown

@roman_reports
zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Abbotsford killer’s parole eligibility set at 16 years
Next story
Climate change made B.C., Alberta heat wave 150 times more likely, study concludes

Just Posted

Several fires burning in the Shuswap on the morning of July 8, with lightning suspected to have sparked some overnight July 7/July 8. (Wildfire BC image)
Several new ‘spot-sized’ fires sparked overnight in Shuswap

The Kamloops Fire Centre, which oversees the Okanagan-Shuswap, is showing elevated levels of fire fuel buildup. (B.C. Wildfire Service)
‘High hazard’: Dry conditions, lack of rain spikes Okanagan-Shuswap wildfire risk

Crews from multiple Salmon Arm fire halls responded to a wildfire near Canoe Creek on July 7, 2021. (BC Wildfire Service image)
Salmon Arm firefighters extinguish wildfire near Canoe Creek

Downtown Salmon Arm has expanded its BuskStop busker program this year, with 13 locations authorized for busking. (Downtown Salmon Arm image)
Buskers to get busy in 13 locations in Salmon Arm’s downtown