Salmon Arm firefighters extinguish wildfire near Canoe Creek

Fire Chief Brad Shirley said the fire was started by lightning

Crews from multiple Salmon Arm fire halls responded to a wildfire near Canoe Creek on July 7, 2021. (BC Wildfire Service image)

A wildfire that sparked near Canoe Creek east of Salmon Arm yesterday is being held.

The fire was reported on July 7 around 6 p.m. by a Salmon Arm firefighter who lives near Canoe, said Fire Chief Brad Shirley.

Shirley said the fire started when lightning struck and ignited a tree and the surrounding brush.

“The rain worked in our favour. It was a small fire and it took a bit of work, but it was held very quickly,” said Shirley.

The fire ended up being just outside of city limits, so the B.C. Wildfire Service was called.

However, since it was attending a reported wildfire in White Lake, it was very appreciative that Salmon Arm crews were there to fight the fire.

The B.C. Wildfire Service will be visiting the scene of the fire sometime in the morning of July 8.

It’s important to monitor a fire’s location even after it’s held, said Shirley.

B.C. Wildfires 2021