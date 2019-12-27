Smoke was flowing out of the upper floor of the Buckerfield’s building about 6:15 Sunday evening, March 10, but firefighters were able to quickly put out the blaze. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm Observer Year in Review – March

A look back at events that made headlines in March.

  • Dec. 27, 2019 6:00 p.m.
  • News

MARCH

• City council agreed to change the dates dogs are prohibited from Salmon Arm’s foreshore trail to better match bird nesting season. Mayor and council gave three readings to a bylaw amendment moving the prohibition period two weeks later in the season.

• At approximately 8:45 p.m. on March 2, an earthquake shook homes from Sicamous to Tappen. According to Taimi Mulder, an Earthquake Seismologist working for the Geological Survey of Canada, the quake was detected by multiple monitoring stations, the nearest of which was in Lillooet. Mulder said although the quake was not powerful enough to cause damage, it was a good opportunity to review preparedness for natural disasters.

• Wondering what Salmon Arm’s official animal is, Kieran Anamchara wrote a letter to Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison asking council to give it consideration. “I think salmon is the best one,” said Anamchara.

• HEU staff at Hillside Village and Pioneer Lodge were on the street demonstrating on March 4. Workers were concerned with staffing shortages.

• Firefighters responded to a blaze at the Salmon Arm Buckerfield’s location on March 10. The company’s president Kelvin McCulloch, was in town on March 12 to meet with Buckerfield’s Salmon Arm staff, as well as those investigating the damage done. “I do want to congratulate the fire department on the wonderful job. They saved that building. They’re due all kinds of credit,” said McCulloch.

• Salmon Arm’s first retail cannabis store, Green Canoe Cannabis, opened its doors on March 10 in Canoe.

• Salmon Arm council agreed that Mayor Alan Harrison would write a letter to the owners of 7-Eleven asking them to clean up the 7-Eleven building at the corner of the Trans-Canada Highway and Fourth Street NE. The building caught fire on Aug. 24, 2018 after a car ran into it.

• The Vernon Vipers eliminated the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in playoff action at Kal Tire Place in Vernon. Three of the five games in the series between the two teams were decided in overtime.

• Missy Mackintosh and MisMack Clean Cosmetics won top place in the annual Launch-a-Preneur competition at the Salmar Classic.

• Two cannabis dispensaries that operated in Salmon Arm before legalization would remain closed for the foreseeable future – Starbuds Nation and Seed to Soul.

• On Thursday, March 14, a trailer in Broadview Mobile Villa belonging to Gord and Peggy Parmenter was destroyed by fire. Adding to the stress of the loss is the fact police are calling the fire suspicious and likely the result of arson.

• Salmon Arm graphic artist Justin Maas was named a senior signature member (SFCA) of the Federation of Canadian Artists, the largest and generally considered most prestigious art association in Canada.

Beverly Smith was inducted into the Pac-12 Hall of Fame for her record-breaking college basketball career with the Oregon Ducks – adding to an already prestigious career that saw her enter into the Canadian and Women’s Basketball halls of fame.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The results of Earthquakes Canada’s online survey asking who felt the earthquake on the evening of March 2. The purple boxes represent areas where weak tremors were felt and the blue box is an area where slightly more severe shaking was experienced. (Earthquakes Canada image) The results of Earthquakes Canada’s online survey asking who felt the earthquake on the evening of March 2. The purple boxes represent areas where weak tremors were felt and the blue box is an area where slightly more severe shaking was experienced. (Earthquakes Canada image)

Missy Mackintosh flashes an enthusiastic thumbs-up after being selected among the final four during the Launch-a-Preneur Final Night Competition, March 14. (Kristal Burgess Photography)

Nicole Bumstead, Jeff Phillips and Leah Hermann pose for a photo behind the counter at Green Canoe Cannabis on Monday, March 11. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
Okanagan Indian Band releases site maps for proposed new school

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Observer Year in Review – February

A look back at events that made headlines in February.

Salmon Arm Observer Year in Review – January

A look back at events that made headlines in January.

Sicamous RCMP pursuing charges against Alberta driver for collision with tow truck

Tow-truck operator was recovering vehicle from ditch along Highway 1 in Malakwa

Shuswap Market News Year in Review – December

A look back at events that made headlines in December.

Made in Shuswap film could lead to better lives for girls in Kenyan village

Project Akonjo features soccer for girls, plus barriers to secondary school education

QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2019?

A lot of news happened here in B.C., across the country and around the world this past year

17 puppies surrendered to the BC SPCA from Interior B.C. property

17 puppies and two adult dogs were surrendered after they were found living outside in the cold

Okanagan Indian Band releases site maps for proposed new school

Band conducting school feasibility study for replacement of Cultural Immersion School in Vernon

UPDATE: Little potash spilled after derailment in B.C. lake: government spokesman

No one was injured, there were no fires and no railcars carrying dangerous goods were involved

Fish in Schools program reaches 41 schools throughout Syilx region in 2019

Oliver Correctional Facility a new addition to the fish education program’s participation list

Holiday cleanup: Here’s what you can – and can’t – recycle in B.C.

‘Alexa, please take down the decorations’

B.C. police rescue man and his dog from sinking houseboat

Both were rescued safely from the Gorge Waterway just after 4:30 a.m. Friday

Light a Bulb fundraiser for Vernon hospital just shy of goal

Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation’s annual campaign offers a tax break to donors before Dec. 31

‘I’m just happy to be alive’: Once-paralyzed B.C. father makes a full recovery

Matt Reisig recovers, celebrating a Christmas he once thought impossible

Most Read