Salmon Arm Observer Year in Review – March

Smoke was flowing out of the upper floor of the Buckerfield’s building about 6:15 Sunday evening, March 10, but firefighters were able to quickly put out the blaze. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

MARCH

• City council agreed to change the dates dogs are prohibited from Salmon Arm’s foreshore trail to better match bird nesting season. Mayor and council gave three readings to a bylaw amendment moving the prohibition period two weeks later in the season.

• At approximately 8:45 p.m. on March 2, an earthquake shook homes from Sicamous to Tappen. According to Taimi Mulder, an Earthquake Seismologist working for the Geological Survey of Canada, the quake was detected by multiple monitoring stations, the nearest of which was in Lillooet. Mulder said although the quake was not powerful enough to cause damage, it was a good opportunity to review preparedness for natural disasters.

• Wondering what Salmon Arm’s official animal is, Kieran Anamchara wrote a letter to Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison asking council to give it consideration. “I think salmon is the best one,” said Anamchara.

• HEU staff at Hillside Village and Pioneer Lodge were on the street demonstrating on March 4. Workers were concerned with staffing shortages.

• Firefighters responded to a blaze at the Salmon Arm Buckerfield’s location on March 10. The company’s president Kelvin McCulloch, was in town on March 12 to meet with Buckerfield’s Salmon Arm staff, as well as those investigating the damage done. “I do want to congratulate the fire department on the wonderful job. They saved that building. They’re due all kinds of credit,” said McCulloch.

• Salmon Arm’s first retail cannabis store, Green Canoe Cannabis, opened its doors on March 10 in Canoe.

• Salmon Arm council agreed that Mayor Alan Harrison would write a letter to the owners of 7-Eleven asking them to clean up the 7-Eleven building at the corner of the Trans-Canada Highway and Fourth Street NE. The building caught fire on Aug. 24, 2018 after a car ran into it.

• The Vernon Vipers eliminated the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in playoff action at Kal Tire Place in Vernon. Three of the five games in the series between the two teams were decided in overtime.

• Missy Mackintosh and MisMack Clean Cosmetics won top place in the annual Launch-a-Preneur competition at the Salmar Classic.

• Two cannabis dispensaries that operated in Salmon Arm before legalization would remain closed for the foreseeable future – Starbuds Nation and Seed to Soul.

• On Thursday, March 14, a trailer in Broadview Mobile Villa belonging to Gord and Peggy Parmenter was destroyed by fire. Adding to the stress of the loss is the fact police are calling the fire suspicious and likely the result of arson.

• Salmon Arm graphic artist Justin Maas was named a senior signature member (SFCA) of the Federation of Canadian Artists, the largest and generally considered most prestigious art association in Canada.

• Beverly Smith was inducted into the Pac-12 Hall of Fame for her record-breaking college basketball career with the Oregon Ducks – adding to an already prestigious career that saw her enter into the Canadian and Women’s Basketball halls of fame.

The results of Earthquakes Canada’s online survey asking who felt the earthquake on the evening of March 2. The purple boxes represent areas where weak tremors were felt and the blue box is an area where slightly more severe shaking was experienced. (Earthquakes Canada image) The results of Earthquakes Canada’s online survey asking who felt the earthquake on the evening of March 2. The purple boxes represent areas where weak tremors were felt and the blue box is an area where slightly more severe shaking was experienced. (Earthquakes Canada image)

Missy Mackintosh flashes an enthusiastic thumbs-up after being selected among the final four during the Launch-a-Preneur Final Night Competition, March 14. (Kristal Burgess Photography)