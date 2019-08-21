Salmon Arm pool to close for maintenance

SASCU Recreation Centre shutdown to last for two weeks, re-opens Sept. 9

The SASCU Recreation Centre will be closing for two weeks for annual maintenance beginning Friday, Aug. 23. (File photo)

Salmon Arm’s public swimming pool will be closed for annual maintenance beginning Friday, Aug. 23.

The shutdown of the SASCU Recreation Centre, including aquatic facility, will be for two weeks, with the pool re-opening on Monday, Sept. 9.

On Friday, Aug. 23, the pool will be open until 4 p.m. From 1 to 4, the giant inflatable will be out and there will be a toonie swim.

The pool schedule for Sept. 9 to Dec. 21, 2019, including public swim times, can be viewed at salmonarmrecreation.ca.

