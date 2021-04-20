Salmon Arm RCMP make plea for prohibited drivers to stay off road

Salmon Arm Mounties take two prohibited drivers off the road on April 16 and 18, 2021. (File photo)

Two drivers in Salmon Arm were taken off the road recently along with their vehicles.

On April 16, Salmon Arm RCMP located a driver who was known to them driving a blue Ford Mustang near Third Street, Staff Sgt. Scott West reported. The driver was pulled over and found to be driving while prohibited. The vehicle was impounded for seven days and the driver will be going to court on charges of driving while prohibited.

Two days later, Salmon Arm RCMP located a driver parked on the side of the road on First Avenue near 42nd Street. West said the driver was checked and found to be impaired by alcohol. He was served an immediate roadside prohibition for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded.

West urges people not to drive if they’re impaired or prohibited, noting the result will be fines and hefty towing charges, which could result in criminal charges.

Read more: RCMP crack down on prohibited drivers in North Shuswap

Read more: Saanich Police arrest suspended driver with laminated paper licence plates

martha.wickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon ArmRCMP