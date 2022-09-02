Salmon Arm RCMP request public’s help finding suspect in armed robbery

Salmon Arm RCMP are requesting help to locate a person who is a suspect in an armed robbery.
Staff Sgt. Scott West said police responded to a call on Sunday, Aug. 25 shortly after 7:30 p.m.
The victim told police that a man they’d met previously for a short time asked for a ride to a local store.
After driving a short distance, the suspect asked the driver to stop, West said. The suspect then threatened the driver with a weapon and demanded money.
After taking the driver’s wallet and car keys, the suspect fled.
“Fortunately, the driver suffered no injuries and his vehicle was not taken,” said West.
The suspect is described as being in his thirties with short black hair.
Police are asking for the public’s assistance to identify him. Anyone with information is asked to call Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044.
newsroom@saobserver.net
