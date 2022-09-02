Salmon Arm RCMP request public’s help finding suspect in armed robbery

Police obtained closed circuit video of a man they think is the suspect in the Aug. 25 incident

Salmon Arm RCMP provided closed circuit video photos of a man that they think is the suspect in an armed robbery on Aug. 25, 2022. (RCMP image)

Salmon Arm RCMP provided closed circuit video photos of a man that they think is the suspect in an armed robbery on Aug. 25, 2022. (RCMP image)

Salmon Arm RCMP are requesting help to locate a person who is a suspect in an armed robbery.

Staff Sgt. Scott West said police responded to a call on Sunday, Aug. 25 shortly after 7:30 p.m.

The victim told police that a man they’d met previously for a short time asked for a ride to a local store.

After driving a short distance, the suspect asked the driver to stop, West said. The suspect then threatened the driver with a weapon and demanded money.

After taking the driver’s wallet and car keys, the suspect fled.

“Fortunately, the driver suffered no injuries and his vehicle was not taken,” said West.

The suspect is described as being in his thirties with short black hair.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance to identify him. Anyone with information is asked to call Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044.

Read more: Lightning sparks five wildfires in Shuswap while Lumby fire person-caused

Read more: Driver travelling at ‘excessive speed’ on Highway 1 in Shuswap loses vehicle



newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Armed robberyRCMPShuswap

 

Salmon Arm RCMP provided closed circuit video photos of a man that they think is the suspect in an armed robbery on Aug. 25, 2022. (RCMP image)

Salmon Arm RCMP provided closed circuit video photos of a man that they think is the suspect in an armed robbery on Aug. 25, 2022. (RCMP image)

Previous story
Sicamous to revisit fire suppression, mosquito control agreements
Next story
New wildfire erupts near Keremeos Creek fire west of Penticton

Just Posted

Salmon Arm RCMP provided closed circuit video photos of a man that they think is the suspect in an armed robbery on Aug. 25, 2022. (RCMP image)
Salmon Arm RCMP request public’s help finding suspect in armed robbery

The service agreements, which see the District of Sicamous provide fire service and mosquito control to certain areas of the CSRD, are renewed every five years. (File photo)
Sicamous to revisit fire suppression, mosquito control agreements

A couple enjoys the sunset on Okanagan Lake by the Sicamous. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
August was the Okanagan’s warmest month ever, September to be a ‘mixed bag’

The Wildfire BC map shows a new wildfire start near Enderby (in brown) Friday morning, Sept. 2, as well as three in the Seymour Arm region and one near Kamloops. One fire near Malakwa (green) and another off Shuswap Lake between Canoe Point and Paradise Point are now considered under control. (Wildfire BC image)
Lightning sparks five wildfires in Shuswap while Lumby fire person-caused