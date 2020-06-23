Salmon Arm RCMP seek suspect in tent trailer theft

Salmon Arm RCMP are investigating the theft of a trailer that didn’t go off without a hitch.
On Sunday, June 21, police received a complaint regarding a 2016 Jayco tent trailer that had come unhitched from a black pickup truck travelling along 15th Street SE.
Staff Sgt. Scott West said the trailer came to a full stop after hitting a tree. As for the truck, West said it fled the scene.
The truck was described as a small black pickup.
“It is believed that it may be a Mazda truck,” said West. “The driver of the truck is believed to be a female.”
West said investigating officers contacted the trailer’s owner, who advised it was supposed to have been in a storage facility. The trailer was towed from the scene and West said police were reviewing security footage to identify the suspect.
