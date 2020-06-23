Salmon Arm RCMP are reviewing security footage to identify the suspect in the theft of a tent trailer recovered on Sunday, June 21, 2020. (File photo)

Salmon Arm RCMP seek suspect in tent trailer theft

Vehicle involved described as black pickup truck

Salmon Arm RCMP are investigating the theft of a trailer that didn’t go off without a hitch.

On Sunday, June 21, police received a complaint regarding a 2016 Jayco tent trailer that had come unhitched from a black pickup truck travelling along 15th Street SE.

Staff Sgt. Scott West said the trailer came to a full stop after hitting a tree. As for the truck, West said it fled the scene.

The truck was described as a small black pickup.

“It is believed that it may be a Mazda truck,” said West. “The driver of the truck is believed to be a female.”

West said investigating officers contacted the trailer’s owner, who advised it was supposed to have been in a storage facility. The trailer was towed from the scene and West said police were reviewing security footage to identify the suspect.

