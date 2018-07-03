Salmon Arm RCMP search for Canada Day thieves

Suspect caught on video as they smashed door glass, took at least two laptops and monitor

It was a busy long weekend for the Salmon Arm RCMP, who are asking for the public’s help in solving two crimes.

On Tuesday, July 3, police were called to a computer store on the Trans-Canada Highway in Salmon Arm after an unknown culprit smashed the front door glass and entered the store. Police say the thief then took at least two laptop computers and a monitor.

“The theft was recorded on video and the thief could be seen wearing a grey track suit with a black sports company logo on the front, gloves, and light coloured shoes,” says Staff Sgt. Scott West.

Related: RCMP recover two stolen vehicles in Salmon Arm area

Police could also use any information available regarding a vehicle theft.

Overnight on Sunday/Monday, a white 2015 Jeep Patriot was stolen from the White Lake area. The plate on the vehicle at the time was 916 NRJ. Police ask that if you find the vehicle, call 911 and do not attempt to apprehend the vehicle or occupants.

Salmon Arm officers responded to 110 calls over the Canada Day long weekend, which included taking four impaired drivers off the road.

If you have information about either of the thefts, you’re asked to call the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

