Salmon Arm residents reminded not to be tempted to burn yard waste

If you’re roasting marshmallows over a backyard campfire, don’t be tempted to throw on leaves and bushes.
Salmon Arm firefighters responded to a call of thick smoke coming from a residence off Fifth Avenue SE Wednesday morning, March 3, because the resident had done what the fire department tends to see too much of this time of year.
The smoke was caused by wet leaves.
“It’s the season coming up. The snow’s melting away so everybody wants to clean up their yard,” said Fire Chief Brad Shirley.
Shirley explained that while the spring burning season for what’s called ‘incidental burning’ is March 15 to April 15, it’s only for lots that are .99 of an acre or larger. Also, a permit is required before you light that match.
The permits are available at city hall and are $10 for three days. However, it’s preferred if the burning is all done in one day, he added.
A different permit is required for a backyard campfire, but people sometimes start throwing yard waste on the fire. That’s not permitted.
“A campfire is a small, prudent fire with clean, dry, seasoned firewood,” Shirley said.
He also pointed out that residents can do a small yard clean-up and take the yard waste to the landfill at no cost.
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter