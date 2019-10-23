Michelle Kuster and son Brody Paton are the main organizers for the annual Friendship Day Soap Box Derby. (File photo)

Salmon Arm soapbox derby organizer makes donation to BC Children’s Hospital

The money raised from the annual event will go towards a pet petting program

Brody Paton, creator of Salmon Arm’s Friendship Day Soapbox Derby, donated $700 raised from the event to BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver.

Following the race held along Hudson Avenue on Saturday, Sept. 21, Paton wanted to know exactly where the donated money would go.

He requested to speak with the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation and the organization happily obliged. Earlier this week, Paton got his phone call.

Read more: Video gets racers revved for Salmon Arm soapbox derby

Read more: Salmon Arm soapbox derby wheels in excitement to racers of all ages

“Brody asked questions and wanted it to go toward something that would make the kids happy,” said Paton’s mother Michelle Kuster. “He thought kids would like to cuddle animals and there is a program to bring in pets to visit the kids, so I believe this is what he chose for the funds to go to directly this year.”

The race is a go for next year too. Kuster hopes for an even bigger turn out with more businesses and teenagers getting involved.

“We are so grateful for all of the help and support this community always provides. We look forward to getting next year’s event planned, organized and advertised,” Kuster said.

Salmon Arm soapbox derby organizer makes donation to BC Children's Hospital

The money raised from the annual event will go towards a pet petting program

