Salmon Arm street closed due to downed wires

Firefighters responded to wires down laying across 2nd Ave SE on Tuesday, Nov. 5. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm firefighters responded to downed wires just off Shuswap Street SE shortly before 5 p.m. on Nov. 5. Traffic is not being allowed down 2nd Avenue SE as firefighters wait for BC Hydro crews.

#SalmonArm FD hall 3 on scene of wires down on #Shuswap Street. Wires appear to be Communication wires however units have found a power meter that's has been ripped from the side of a House on 2nd St — Shuswapscanner (@Shuswapscanner) November 6, 2019

Reports on social media indicate the downed wires are communications wires, but BC Hydro is responding because a power meter was ripped from the side of a house.

