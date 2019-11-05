Firefighters responded to wires down laying across 2nd Ave SE on Tuesday, Nov. 5. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm street closed due to downed wires

Firefighters are on scene and awaiting a BC Hydro crew.

Salmon Arm firefighters responded to downed wires just off Shuswap Street SE shortly before 5 p.m. on Nov. 5. Traffic is not being allowed down 2nd Avenue SE as firefighters wait for BC Hydro crews.

Reports on social media indicate the downed wires are communications wires, but BC Hydro is responding because a power meter was ripped from the side of a house.

