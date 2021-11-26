Salmon Arm waives penalty for late payment of metered utility bills due to mail delays

Canada Post has announced mail delivery may be slow due to highway closures

Because mail delivery may be delayed by flood-damaged highways, Salmon Arm council has waived the 10 per cent penalty on late September-October metered utility bill payments. (File photo)

If you’ve been worried about the 10 per cent penalty for your metered utilities in the city, now you have one less thing to worry about.

City council has waived the penalty for the September and October bi-monthly bills, for which payment is due Dec. 15.

At council’s Nov. 22 meeting, city staff explained the metered utility bills were recently mailed out and the invoices were received and processed by Canada Post on Nov. 12. Staff pointed out that Canada Post sends all mail, including local mail, to Richmond for processing.

Staff reported that given recent flood damage to highways, the city is unable to confirm invoices will be received by property owners in time to avoid the 10 per cent penalty. As a result, staff recommended the penalty be waived on those invoices.

Any unpaid utility balances as of Jan. 1, 2022 will begin accruing interest at that time.

Coun. Sylvia Lindgren expressed her appreciation to staff for being proactive and preventing stress for residents and the city.

