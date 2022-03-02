Sea-can container for football gear heading to Salmon Arm’s Little Mountain fields

Locker rooms will be available for other users, while football equipment temporarily in container

Shuswap Minor Football players take on a visiting team at the fields at Little Mountain in 2018. (File photo)

Another sea-can container will be added at Little Mountain fields, this one to store football gear.

Selina Metcalfe, president of the Shuswap Minor Football Association (SMFA), wrote to council for permission to place an additional 20-foot shipping container-style storage unit near the fields.

“Over the past years we have been using a locker room in the Little Mountain Field House as storage space for this gear. The city was aware that we were using this space, but I do not believe that there was any formal usage arrangement in place. Along with soccer, we have received notice that the locker rooms will be converted back into space available to user groups when booking the fields. We need to remove all of our items prior to April 1st,” she said.

Metcalfe wrote that unlike other youth sports, SMFA provides all personal protective gear on loan to its young athletes. This means it has a large and growing collection of helmets, shoulder pads, hip and leg pads, as well as medical kits and uniforms.

She said the storage container would allow the association time to come up with an alternative plan.

“We are flexible on the locations, but feel that beside our current container in the upper parking lot, or inside the fence on the concrete pad near the lacrosse container would be the least disruptive to the flow of traffic and user groups.”

At its Feb. 28 meeting, council approved an additional sea-can at Little Mountain to be located on the asphalt pad, near the lacrosse sea-can, that the city installed a few years ago.

The city’s director of engineering and public works, Rob Niewenhuisen, said it would be in place under the city’s standard three-year agreement.

“Sometime in the future the city would like to construct a storage building that could be leased out to the user groups,” Niewenhuisen said, so the city could get rid of the sea-cans.

“We do have some money in reserves for this project but not nearly enough. There may be an opportunity for the user groups (soccer, football, lacrosse, etc.) to contribute towards this future project.”

