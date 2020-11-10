Semi being recovered after collision on Highway 1 in Blind Bay

Reports on social media indicate one lane of traffic closed

Recovery is underway at the site of a semi truck crash in the South Shuswap. (Geri Sanborn/Facebook)

Drivers on the Trans-Canada Highway between Salmon Arm and Blind Bay should be aware of the recovery of a crashed semi truck near the highway’s intersection with Greer Road.

Posts on social media indicate one lane of traffic on the highway has been closed as tow trucks work to remove a truck and trailer that left the road.

Witnesses posted the site of the crash is about 150 metres past the Greer Road intersection. A photo from the scene shows the transport truck flipped on its side and down an embankment, with a potion of the trailer hanging over the roadway.



