Semi swerves to avoid collision at 4th Street NE/Highway 1 intersection in Salmon Arm

RCMP respond to two motor-vehicle incidents on the morning of March 30

Salmon Arm RCMP respond after a semi was unable to stop at the 4th Street NE intersection on Highway 1 on March 30, 2022. (File photo)

A Salmon Arm resident was ticketed in one of two motor-vehicle incidents RCMP responded to Wednesday on Highway 1.

Around 5 a.m. on March 30, police received a report of a vehicle colliding with a light standard along the highway between Shuswap Street and 3rd Street SW.

Staff Sgt. Scott West said the driver sustained minor injuries. Their vehicle sustained major structural damage, however, and was towed from the scene.

West said officers found contraventions of the Motor Vehicle Act and the driver was ticketed.

Later that morning another motor-vehicle incident took place on the Trans-Canada Highway. West said a semi registered in Manitoba was travelling westbound at the 4th Street NE intersection when its driver determined he wouldn’t be able to stop safely behind the vehicles stopped for the traffic light.

West said the semi driver swerved onto the sidewalk to avoid a collision. The truck’s mirror struck some trees before the vehicle came to a stop.

“RCMP members at the scene called the Commercial Vehicle inspectors who attended and inspected the truck and trailer,” said West. “As a result of their investigation/inspection, the vehicle was removed from the road due to mechanical deficiencies and the driver was served appropriate provincial tickets.”

West said no injuries were reported.

