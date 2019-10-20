Seven Shuswap residents receive bravery medals for their actions during church shooting

Four silver medals, three bronze medals awarded locally among 35 throughout B.C.

Seven people from Salmon Arm were among about 35 from throughout B.C. who received bravery awards recently.

On Oct. 11, the Royal Canadian Humane Association, an organization established by Queen Victoria in 1894, bestowed British Columbians with medals.

Its purpose is to “provide meaningful recognition to those persons who, through alertness, skill and concern, bring about the saving of life, especially where those actions lie outside the ordinary duties of the person involved.”

Gold medals are usually reserved for deeds of bravery that were done at the cost of the hero’s life.

Silver or bronze medals may be granted when the recipient has shown extraordinary disregard for personal safety in saving or attempting to save a life.

From Salmon Arm, four people received a silver medal for bravery for their part during the shooting that took place on April 14 in the Salmon Arm Church of Christ. The recipients were James Honeyman, Linda Kendig, Shane Mattenley and David Parmenter.

Three people were given bronze medals for bravery: Paul Derkach, Sheryl Reed and William Samis.

Read more: Seven people who responded to shooting at Salmon Arm church to receive bravery awards

Read more: Dogs called heroes in Blind Bay residential blaze

