A landslide damaged a logging road and a water system in Seymour Arm on July 3. (CSRD Image)

Seymour Arm landslide interrupts drinking water to 500 people

The July 3 slide damaged a water system and a logging road.

A landslide in Seymour Arm affected approximately 500 people when it damaged a water system and a well-used forest service road.

The Thursday, July 2 slide wiped out the water diversion structure on Bass Creek, which supplies water to 205 structures and other connections. The 1200 Forest Service Road, which is maintained by Canoe Forest Products, was also damaged.

According to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) recent rainfall contributed to the slide. Fast-flowing water and debris damaged an existing channel ripping a new path as it damaged the road. The regional district asked the public to stay away from the area of the slide as there is still water flowing and the ground may be unstable.

The Shuswap Emergency Program is awaiting a safety assessment of the area from Emergency Management BC before work on repairing the water system can begin. Canoe Forest Products is already working to repair the road.

According to the CSRD, Interior Health has already reached out to the owners of the damaged water system to ensure those affected have access to safe drinking water.

With high water levels and more rain in the forecast, the regional district urged caution, particularly for those with children and pets, around running water and flooded areas.

Emergency calls

