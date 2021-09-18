She Shoe Swaps sale supports Shuswap charities

Kathryn Vennard (center, sitting on chair) and some of her “amazing team of ladies” give a thumbs up amid another successful She Shoe Swaps for charity sale, which raises money for the SAFE Society and Shuswap Community Foundation each year. After a break in 2020 due to COVID-19, this year’s event was held outside the Brooke Downs Vennard LLP building on Sept. 18, 2021. (Zachary Roman/Salmon Arm Observer)

About 75 people were lined up before it even began.

Kathryn Vennard, who founded the She Shoe Swaps for charity sale in honour of her late mother, said she was happy about the amazing turnout to the annual sale.

After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, She Shoe Swaps was back in Salmon Arm on Sept. 18, this time outside of the Brooke Downs Vennard LLP building.

Each year since 2012, people have donated nearly-new or gently-used shoes, boots and bags, which are then organized for a sale event. Donors are entered into draws for prizes donated by local businesses, and a raffle for prizes such as designer bags is also part of the event. All proceeds are split evenly between the SAFE Society and the Shuswap Community Foundation.

Vennard has an endowment fund at the foundation named in honour of her mom: Rosemarie’s Fund. She credits her parents for instilling a strong sense of community in her.

“Mom volunteered for everything, she really loved the community and we wanted to do something to honour her. Being a part of a community helps us all move forward. That’s a big piece of why I do what I do.”

Vennard said without the incredible team of people who helped her put together this year’s event, she’d just be a voice in the wilderness.

“This is not an endeavour of one person, it truly is a team of amazing ladies — and a few good guys too.”

