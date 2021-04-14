Shuswap Middle School parents notified of potential COVID-19 exposure

Member of school community tested positive for the virus and is self-isolating

Shuswap Middle School parents received a familiar letter Tuesday regarding potential COVID-19 exposure.

On April 13, a notice was released by middle school principal Sydney Griffith informing families that a member of the school community had tested positive for the virus and was self-isolating, and that Interior Health was conducting contact tracing.

The date potential exposures may have occurred at the school was Thursday, April 8.

Students were encouraged to continue attending school, while parents were asked to monitor their children for illness.

Through the contact tracing process, the health authority determines if any other members of the school community came in contact with the person who tested positive and if any additional steps are required.

Those contacted by Interior Health were asked to follow their advice. If you are not contacted, it was determined your child is not at risk.

The middle school underwent a similar process in January after an individual tested positive for the virus. The Salmon Arm Secondary Jackson campus was the last school in the North Okanagan-Shuswap school district to report having an individual with a positive COVID-19 test, with potential exposure dates on March 29 and 30.

