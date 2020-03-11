Shuswap neighbourhood grant program focused on community engagement

The Shuswap Community Foundation is launching a Neighbourhood Small Grants (NSG) program, available to anyone with a community-minded project.

The grants, worth $350 each, are awarded to projects that meet goals laid out by the program. These goals include connecting and engaging neighbourhood residents, sharing residents’ skills and knowledge, building a sense of ownership and pride, fostering ​respect and celebrating diversity.

Grant recipients are decided by resident advisory committees (RAC) made up of volunteers recruited from each participating community. Anyone wishing to get involved can do so through the Shuswap Community Foundation.

You can apply for a NSG online at grants.vancouverfoundation.ca.

