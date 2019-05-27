Sicamous’ first licensed child care spaces prepare to open

Children and Family Development Minister Katrine Conroy toured the soon-to-open Krystal’s Creative Kidz daycare with owner Krystal Johnson May 22. When it open’s, the daycare will be the first licensed childcare facility in Sicamous. (contributed)

Sicamous’ first licensed child care facility will open soon with space for seven children.

Krystal Johnson, the owner and primary caregiver at the licensed daycare, called Krystal’s Creative Kidz, has a background working in child care and has also worked with people with special needs.

Krystal’s Creative Kidz received a $30,000 grant from the province which helped turn a garage at Johnson’s home into a bright, spacious indoor play area. The funding also helped to make the building wheelchair accessible.

“We’re super excited to get up and running and get things going,” she said.

No opening date has been set as Johnson is still putting the finishing touches on some paperwork. She said she hopes to have the daycare up and running in June or July.

Once open, Johnson said she plans to work closely with the Shuswap Childcare Resource and Referral office located in Salmon Arm, which offers a number of services, including a toy library, to ensure there is always something for the kids in her care to play with.

She said she is committed to working to keep costs down for parents who will use her service. She will apply to be part of the B.C. Government’s Child Care Fee Reduction Initiative and parents can also apply for assistance under the government’s Affordable Child Care Benefit.

Both Krystal’s Creative Kidz and the newly-opened Tiny Tykes ‘n Tots in Salmon Arm received a visit from Katrine Conroy, B.C.’s Minister of Children and Family Development May 22.

“The New Spaces fund is just one way that the B.C. government is supporting the creation of new child-care spaces in these communities and throughout the province,” said Conroy in a media release.

“Giving parents more child-care options means giving them an opportunity to go back to work or school, or pursue goals that will help them better support their families.”

