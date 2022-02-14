Sicamous RCMP: 16-year-old taken to hospital after car collides with one of two oncoming ATVs

Police ticket both ATV riders for operating vehicles on roadway without insurance

Sicamous RCMP ticketed two ATV operators following an collision on Oxbow Frontage Road in Malakwa on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (File photo)

A 16 year old was transported to hospital in Salmon Arm following a motor-vehicle incident involving a vehicle and two ATVs east of Sicamous.

The incident, which occurred on Oxbow Frontage Road in Malakwa, was reported to Sicamous RCMP around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12. The driver of the car told police he was travelling westbound on the paved road when he saw the two oncoming ATVs being driven side by side.

Police were told the driver of the car had swerved to avoid a head-on collision, but one of the ATV operators wound up sideswiping his vehicle.

Sgt. Murray McNeil said one of the ATV riders, a 16 year old, was transported to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

“The youth was issued a ticket for operating a vehicle on a roadway without insurance and for not having a valid drivers licence,” said McNeil.

The second ATV operator, a 31-year-old Alberta resident, was also ticketed for operating a vehicle on a roadway without insurance and for driving without a drivers licence.

McNeil stressed B.C.’s Motor Vehicle Act prohibits the operation of ATVs on public highways and roadways. He added an ATV can be legally operated on a provincial forest service road providing the vehicle is registered with an off-road vehicle licence plate and the operator holds valid insurance.

Read more: Grand Forks man found dead after ‘tragic accident,’ Mounties say

Read more: Two Alberta snowmobilers fined more than $1,600 for riding in caribou closure

lachlan@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

RCMPSicamous