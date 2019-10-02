Sicamous school closure prompts parents to push for closer alternative

Use of former Malakwa Elementary suggested so students won’t have to be bused to Salmon Arm

Parents of Parkview Elementary students who have been temporarily displaced by an unexplained musty smell at their school will be receiving an update on the school closure.

A public meeting is being held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the former Malakwa Elementary building. Parkview was closed on Sept. 20, leaving younger children attending classes at Eagle River Secondary and those in older grades riding school buses to Salmon Arm.

With time on buses piling up, particularly for students who live in Malakwa and other areas on the fringes of Parkview’s catchment area, parents are hoping a solution to the problem is on the way.

Melissa Fallis’ children catch the bus at the Prosh Frontage Road east of Craigellachie. Fallis said even when her kids were riding to Parkview, they were on the bus for an hour each way. Now that her 10-year-old daughter Ella is being bused to Salmon Arm’s South Canoe Elementary, Fallis said she is spending 17-and-a-half hours a week on the bus.

“While we appreciate the efforts of the school district to get all kids back in class as soon as possible — this just isn’t a viable solution should the Parkview closure be long term,” Fallis said.

According to School District #83, the search for the problem at Parkview is still underway. According to a district spokesperson, ongoing testing has yet to determine the source of the odour. A most recent test focused on monitoring of groundwater around the school to see if that might be a factor.

The district states they have hired a consultant to look at the possibility of opening the former Malakwa Elementary to students.

Parents, including Fallis, took matters into their own hands over the weekend doing groundskeeping, indoor cleaning and repairs at the disused elementary school in hopes some of the Parkview classes could be moved there.

School District #83 Superintendent Peter Jory praised the industrious work by the parents, but said it will not sway the decision the school board will have to make. As school district employees are unionized, Jory said it is not appropriate for parents to be performing work on school property.

Jory said the hope is to get students back into Parkview Elementary as soon as possible and that no expense has been spared hiring experts who might be able to identify the source of the smell.

-With files from Lachlan Labere.

