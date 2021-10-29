Harry Welton, left, from the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #62 Salmon Arm, shakes hands with Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison after presenting him with the first poppy of the Salmon Arm Legion’s 2021 campaign. (Zachary Roman/Salmon Arm Observer)

Snapshot: Salmon Arm mayor receives first poppy

Community tradition kicks off Branch #62s Poppy Campaign

The Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #62 Salmon Arm, kicked off its Poppy Campaign Friday.

Harry Welton, a longtime legion member, gave Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison the first poppy of the local legion’s campaign shortly after 2 p.m. in front of the city’s cenotaph.

The Poppy Campaign has long been the Royal Canadian Legion’s main fundraising initiative that supports its different programs supporting assistance to veterans, ex-service members and their families who are in need across Canada.

