Snapshot: Salmon Arm mayor receives first poppy

The Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #62 Salmon Arm, kicked off its Poppy Campaign Friday.
Harry Welton, a longtime legion member, gave Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison the first poppy of the local legion’s campaign shortly after 2 p.m. in front of the city’s cenotaph.
The Poppy Campaign has long been the Royal Canadian Legion’s main fundraising initiative that supports its different programs supporting assistance to veterans, ex-service members and their families who are in need across Canada.
