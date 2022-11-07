Snow closes ‘Shoemaker Hill’ on 10th Avenue SE in Salmon Arm for the winter

Environment Canada forecasts sunshine from Nov. 8 through Nov. 11 for the city

Shoemaker Hill, as the steep and bendy portion of 10th Avenue SE in Salmon Arm is sometimes known, closed to traffic on Nov. 7 for the winter. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

Winter won’t officially be here until the winter equinox, Dec. 21, but Salmon Arm’s non-official start to winter began Nov. 7.

The steep hill with sharp bends on 10th Avenue SE, referred to as Shoemaker Hill by many residents, is now closed.

It typically remains closed until sometime prior to the official start of spring (March 20) when the possibility of ice and snow becomes rare.

Although Environment Canada forecasts periods of snow throughout the day and night on Monday, Nov. 7, sunshine is predicted from Tuesday, Nov. 8 through to Friday, Nov. 11.

Daytime temperatures for the week range from -2 to -4 C, with temperatures at night dropping to -10 C from Nov. 8-10 and then up to -6 C on Nov. 11.

A snowfall warning remained in effect for the Coquihalla Highway, Merritt to Kamloops, on Monday morning, Nov. 7.

