Snow in Shuswap this early in October rare but no records broken

Snow started falling early Oct. 23, 2020 to leave Salmon Arm and area with a wintery look. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Was this the earliest, or close to the earliest, in the season that snow has fallen in Salmon Arm? Not according to records kept by Environment Canada.

Meteorologist Doug Lundquist, based in Kelowna, said a snowfall on Oct. 23 in Salmon Arm “is pretty unusual but not impossible.”

He lists some of the snowfalls included in weather records dating back about 100 years for the city, beginning with the earliest in October.

• On the 9th day of October in 1958, six centimetres were recorded.

• On Oct. 11, 1919, again, six cms accumulated.

• In 1996, 13 cms were recorded on the 17th and one cm on Oct. 20.

• On Oct. 21, 2004, four cms were recorded and, on Oct. 22, 1933, it was 15 cms.

• On this same day in 1957 – Oct. 23, five cms accumulated.

Although these were the heaviest snowfalls in October prior to Oct. 23, Lundquist said there were others.

As for the forecast, Lundquist said snowfall in the Salmon Arm area should taper off Friday evening, with clear weather expected for election day – Saturday, Oct. 24.

A drying trend is expected Saturday, with temperatures dropping throughout the weekend. A low of -10C is expected Saturday night.

While the forecast for Sunday, Oct. 25 is clear with a high of zero, Monday’s forecast calls for clouds and a high of 3C.

Lundquist said a westerly flow will bring in milder air by the middle of the week, getting closer to nine or 10 degrees. He said the milder weather could prevail for a couple of weeks.

