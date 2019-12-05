South Shuswap health clinic welcomes first doctor

Dr. Jack Beech to do Saturday walk-in clinic at Copper Island Health and Wellness Centre.

Following the addition of a second doctor in the community, longtime Sicamous physician Jack Beech is bringing care to the South Shuswap.

Beech has started seeing patients on Saturdays at the Copper Island Health and Wellness Centre in Blind Bay. The walk-in clinic service, running from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., joins the mobile lab services, foot care and a monthly public health nurse visit which the centre already provides.

South Shuswap Health Services Society President Sue McCrae said they are happy their organization’s clinic is finally able to host a doctor. She said the clinic has been set up and ready for a physician for a year and a half.

McCrae said her society has been working with Sicamous and other groups in the Shuswap to improve access to health care in the Shuswap for a long time. She said Dr. Beech’s staff approached them about seeing patients at the South Shuswap walk-in clinic one day a week. McCrae said the Saturday availability is well-suited to working people and young families.

Those looking for more information can call 250-675-3661.

