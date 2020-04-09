The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure made changes improving safety of the Balmoral Road/Trans-Canada Highway Intersection, but some local residents think improvements to nearby underpasses are also required. (MOTI Image)

South Shuswap residents criticize upgrades to Balmoral Road/Highway 1 intersection

Reliance on frontage roads and narrow underpasses near Blind Bay not good enough

Some South Shuswap residents think the upgrades to the intersection of Balmoral Road and the Trans-Canada Highway did not go far enough to provide good access to the community while fulfilling the goal of reducing collisions at the intersection.

Dena Short, a Blind Bay resident, said she is one of a small group of locals who have been meeting to discuss the changes made to the intersection. Short said the new traffic pattern which eliminated the ability for people to turn left into traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway fulfills the goal of reducing the number of accidents at the intersection. She thinks better access could be provided to the Blind Bay area.

Short said the local population and the amount of traffic going through the area have both increased dramatically in recent years.

Read More: Plan chosen for safety upgrades at Balmoral intersection

Read More: Letter: Balmoral Road/Highway 1 intersection “improvements” don’t impress

She also believes the current traffic pattern, which relies on underpasses beneath the highway east of the main intersection to access the opposite side of the highway, could be confusing to visitors. She also doesn’t think it is ideal for residents who must now share the single-lane underpasses with farm equipment and transport trucks.

Over the winter, Short said she had a close call when a semi truck began sliding on some ice just as she was driving out of one of the underpasses.

“If I had been in the underpass, he couldn’t have stopped,” Short said.

“My heart was in my throat. I thought to myself, I’m not going that way anymore.”

Short said an underpass at the intersection or the widening of one of the existing underpasses would be an improvement to the situation. She and five or six other residents have taken action, including meeting with Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo in hopes of having improvements made at the intersection. Among those who discussed further improvements to the intersection was Terry Barker.

Both Barker and Short said either a new underpass at the Balmoral intersection or a widened underpass accessing the frontage road would have been an improvement.

Read More: 20th anniversary of Shuswap’s Salty Dog Enduro postponed to 2021

Read More: Would-be visitors to Shuswap over the long weekend asked to stay home

According to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, a new underpass at the Balmoral Intersection would likely cost between $30 and $50 million.

Barker approached a contractor who does major highway work. They put together a proposal suggesting that improvements to the underpass just east of the Balmoral intersection could be completed for approximately $3,023,000.

Barker said he thinks the intersection in its current state is a poor introduction to the area for tourists and less than ideal. He did acknowledge that the improvements that have already been made will cut down on the number of vehicle crash deaths at the intersection.

According to the ministry, it will be monitoring the new route using the underpasses and frontage roads in order to ensure it is still functioning safely. Staff are setting up traffic counting devices on the frontage road and have been patrolling the route to determine that the underpasses and maintenance in the area is adequate.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

trans-canada highway

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 death toll reaches 50 in B.C., while daily case count steadies
Next story
COVID-19: No more international flights at Kelowna International Airport

Just Posted

South Shuswap residents say Balmoral Road intersection improvements could be better

Reliance on frontage roads along Trans-Canada Highway and narrow underpasses criticized

Sign of spring: Salmon Arm’s steep Shoemaker Hill opens to traffic

Opening delayed by snow and freezing temperatures

20th anniversary of Shuswap’s Salty Dog Enduro postponed to 2021

Organizers follow direction from provincial/national bodies to cancel May event

West Kelowna man charged in relation to cannabis grow robbery in Sicamous

Two suspects remain at large; police believe they left the robbery scene in a white hatchback

Would-be visitors to Shuswap over the long weekend asked to stay home

Regional district follows provincial health officer’s lead in telling citizens to stay put this Easter

COVID-19 death toll reaches 50 in B.C., while daily case count steadies

B.C. records 34 new cases in the province, bringing total active confirmed cases to 462

B.C. unveils $5M for mental health supports during the COVID-19 pandemic

Will include virtual clinics and resources for British Columbians, including front-line workers

B.C.’s COVID-19 rent supplement starts taking applications

$300 to $500 to landlords for April, May and June if eligible

COVID-19: No more international flights at Kelowna International Airport

All international flights at YLW have been suspended, airport to operate just nine flights a day

B.C.’s top doctor details prescription for safe long weekend

Yes, it includes hosting an online cooking show

BC SPCA seeks help for abandoned German shepherd puppies

Donations have ‘petered out’ as doors are closed due to COVID-19

Reality TV show about bodybuilders still filming in Okanagan amid COVID-19

Five bodybuilders from across the country flew to Kelowna to move into a house for a reality TV show

Serious assault leaves Osoyoos woman in critical condition: RCMP

A 60-year-old Osoyoos woman suffers life threatening injuries following assault inside home

COVID-19: Vernon pet grooming store closed temporarily after symptoms shown

Wet Spot Grooming and Pet Care to announce return Easter Monday

Most Read