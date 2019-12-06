Letter: Balmoral Road/Highway 1 intersection “improvements” don’t impress

Province’s remedy only a Band-Aid solution

I would like to comment on your recent article, “Concerns remain for reconfigured Balmoral intersection.”

I believe that Mr. Labere, author of this article, has done a disservice to the people affected by this “remedy” to an “obvious problem intersection” by painting public perception of this decision and subsequent roadwork, as being “lukewarm.” He quotes Mr. Demenok as saying this is “a step in the right direction,” the B.C. government as saying this “will improve safety and access.”

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena from Quadra Island, please tell me how this improves access?

North and west Blind Bay are less affected as they have access using a newer underpass at the Highlands. If the question had been asked of anyone actually affected by this, which is much of Blind Bay, Notch Hill, Eagle Bay, etc., the response would have been anything but lukewarm or a step in the right direction.

Having recently been forced to use the access roads after a recent snow and seeing drivers at 10 km/hr striving to see where the road ended and the steep ditch (with no shoulders) began, I am astounded at these remarks!

The government is taking credit for addressing this obvious safety concern, not bothering to add that they did so only after a petition from residents demanding something be done! Why were the current underpasses not originally constructed at the Balmoral corner?

Read more: Concerns remain for reconfigured Highway 1/Balmoral intersection

Read more: Letter: Go back to drawing board on Highway 1/Balmoral Road intersection

Read more: Open house to reveal proposed changes to Balmoral intersection on Trans-Canada Highway

The adjectives that jump to my tongue to comment on this band-aid solution are best left unsaid. I know many who will be using Golf Course and Centennial Drives to the new underpass to avoid these access roads, and many fear semis will be forced to do the same, but let’s wait and see.

I am writing this after receiving a call from a former resident who, after reading this article, needed to say how stupid this “remedy” was and asked if feeling was really lukewarm.

Llew Davies

newsroom@saobserver.net
