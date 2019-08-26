The single-lane bridge west of Scotch Creek was the site of the first of two collisions on Aug. 25 which police say involved a stolen pickup truck. (Google Maps Image)

Stolen truck involved in two North Shuswap collisions minutes apart

RCMP seek identity of driver, believed injured, as well as woman in blue pickup truck

A stolen truck was involved in two collisions in the North Shuswap and fled the scene of both.

Police were called to a head-on collision on the single-lane bridge east of the community of Scotch Creek at 8 a.m. on Aug. 25. According to Sgt. Barry Kennedy of the Chase RCMP, two vehicles were crossing the narrow bridge heading west when a white F-350 approached the bridge from the west. The western approach to the bridge has a sign warning drivers to yield to oncoming traffic.

The first vehicle approaching the bridge was able to swerve out out of the way of the truck while the driver of the second vehicle, a Mercedes Benz, had no time to react and collided with the truck head-on. The F-350 maneuvered around the other vehicle and proceeded towards Scotch Creek.

Read More: Chase RCMP find drugs, fake money and sawed-off shotgun at traffic stop

Read More: Chase RCMP catch man accused of possessing stolen truck, harming other motorists

Kennedy said the driver of the Mercedes was treated for facial injuries.

Approximately five minutes after the initial collision, police received word of another crash, this one at the Squilax-Anglemont Road intersection with Ashe Road near the Scotch Creek Provincial Park.

A white F-350 collided with a Kia, injuring the driver, and then left the scene. The driver of the Kia had to be transported to hospital in Salmon Arm.

According to Kennedy, the F-350 was located seriously damaged and pulled over on the side of Squilax-Anglemont Road shortly after the second collision. Witnesses told police that the driver of the damaged pickup got out of the vehicle and was picked up by a blue pickup truck with a silver grille and left, travelling east towards Celista.

Read More: Chase RCMP request public’s help to find missing man

Read More: Salmon Arm church member: Healing from shooting is a long process for us

The driver of the F-350 is described as a heavy-set white male with a short beard wearing a black hoodie. The woman behind the wheel of the blue truck is said to be about five feet tall with light and dark wavy hair; she was wearing a pair of sunglasses when witnesses saw her.

Police believe the man who left the F-350 behind sustained some kind of injury in the two collisions.

The F-350 was reported stolen from Oliver on Aug. 22.

The RCMP are investigating the collisions and canvassing local businesses which might have video footage of the suspects or vehicles involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chase RCMP Detachment at (250) 679-3221, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. father accused of killing daughters says he didn’t lie about loan shark
Next story
No sign that Canadian killed at his Mexico home was in danger, friend says

Just Posted

Head-on collision in North Shuswap results in arrest for impaired driving

Breath samples taken by Chase RCMP four times over legal limit

Stolen truck involved in two North Shuswap collisions minutes apart

RCMP seek identity of driver, believed injured, as well as woman in blue pickup truck

Column: The many benefits of community forests

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

Repairs planned for Salmon Arm heritage building encouraging for senior users

Roof to be replaced, structural work to be done at seniors drop-in centre on Hudson Avenue.

In photos: The Okanagan’s cutest four-legged friends

Can #InternationalDogDay happen every day?

Baby bear cries for mom in Peachland backyard

The mother bear was perusing some pear trees in Peachland

New charge recommended for B.C. child abductor Randall Hopley

Parole board says Hopley should be criminally charged with failing to comply with supervision orders

Eight-week-old puppy in B.C. gets head stuck in fence

Vet calls it a ‘freak accident’ no one could have seen coming

Essos captain fondly remembered in Okanagan

On a team with scoring stars, defenceman Bob Mayer was named league MVP in 1970 as Essos won BCJHL

Motorcycle cop explains the deadly nature of Highway 3

“One of the worst and most dangerous highways is between Princeton and Manning Park.”

Young woman missing en route to 100 Mile House from Okanagan

“This is truly a parents worst nightmare”

Groups fight to protect historic B.C. graveyard, buried in garbage

About 83 people, including the daughter of Fernie’s first mayor, are buried in the overgrown cemetery

Mitigating stress while being a search and rescue volunteer

The CISM program helps members dealing with stress, says SAR volunteer

Man arrested after hidden camera found in Kelowna winery

Ex-employee of a Summerhill Pyramid Winery could be facing charges of voyeurism

Most Read