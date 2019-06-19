Chase RCMP find drugs, fake money and sawed-off shotgun at traffic stop

The investigation into a disturbance led the Chase RCMP to arrest a Scotch Creek woman for the possession of what is suspected to be a sizable quantity of illegal drugs.

Chase RCMP took the woman into custody on the evening of May 26. In her possession they found approximately 13 grams of what police suspected to be cocaine and an additional six grams of what they suspected was methamphetamine.

The woman was released with a promise to appear in court and the substances police seized were being submitted to Health Canada.

Further drug arrests were made when Chase RCMP officers, assisted by the Central Interior Traffic Police Dog Service, made a traffic stop on June 5. The officers pulled over a Chevrolet Cruz at 11:15 p.m. on the Trans-Canada Highway near Chase. Police report they found small amounts of methamphetamine and cannabis as well as counterfeit currency and a sawed-off shotgun.

The four occupants of the vehicle were held in custody to appear in Kamloops Provincial Court.

