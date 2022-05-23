Talented Salmon Arm pianist continues to impress in competitions

Salmon Arm’s Jaeden Izik-Dzurko won first place in The Shean Strings Piano Competition, held May 19 to 21 at Muttart Hall on the Alberta College campus in Edmonton. (Shean Strings Piano Competition photo)

Jaeden Izik-Dzurko continues to win accolades for his musicianship.

The Salmon Arm pianist earned first place in The Shean Strings Piano Competition, held May 19 to 21 at Muttart Hall on the Alberta College campus in Edmonton. He was awarded an $8,000 prize and the opportunity to play with the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra.

Jaeden was one of six finalists in the competition, which involved a preliminary round, followed by a semi-final round, both up to 55 minutes. For the final round, competitors were required to perform a complete concerto.

The Shean website refers to the 23-year-old as having been “recognized by audiences, conductors and composers alike for the exceptional communicative power and thoughtfulness of his interpretations.”

This was the fourth piano competition won by Jaeden over the past two months.

In March, Jaeden earned first place in the Hilton Head International Piano Competition, winning $15,000 as well as a recital at Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall on Oct. 14, 2022, a CD recording on the Steinway & Sons label and a return engagement with the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra.

On April 6, Jaeden took top honours in the 67th edition of Maria Canals Barcelona international music competition in Spain. He was one of 209 pianists from 33 countries who submitted video auditions to the competition. For his performance in the Maria Canals final, Jaeden played Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Third Piano Concerto in D Minor, considered by many accomplished pianists to be the composer’s most difficult work.

On April 30, Jaeden was back at the University of British Columbia (where he is currently pursuing a Master’s of Music with Dr. Corey Hamm) to compete in the Robert & Ellen Silverman Piano Concerto Competition. Jaeden won first prize with a performance of Robert Schumann’s Concerto in A Minor, Op. 54.

Read more: Immersed in music: Salmon Arm’s Jaeden Izik-Dzurko wins top honours in Barcelona competition

Read more: Salmon Arm’s Jaeden Izik-Dzurko takes first place in international piano competition

lachlan@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon ArmAwards