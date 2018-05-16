An accident at the Balmoral intersection has closed the westbound lane of the Trans-Canada Highway. -image credit: google maps

TCH crash at Balmoral injures three

Highway reduced to single-lane traffic, drivers should use caution

Three people have been transported to hospital and the Trans-Canada Highway is reduced to single-lane alternating traffic as of 7 p.m. following a collision at the Balmoral intersection.

The incident is said to involve a semi-truck and a car and took place at approximately 5:20 p.m.

Emergency Health Services is reporting three ambulances were dispatched to the scene and three people were taken to hospital in stable condition.

The intersection is a known trouble spot for serious collisions, even though the highway is four lanes at the intersection with Balmoral Road. There is no traffic light at the intersection, but there is a stop sign for drivers turning off of Balmoral Road.

More to come as information becomes available.

