This is an example of the Landmark Dock System with pedestals including power, water and LED lighting whose components will be used at the Salmon Arm wharf marina. (City of Salmon Arm image)

Time has come for new docks at the Salmon Arm wharf

Salmon Arm Council awards a local company the $675,000 replacement contract

The docks at the Downtown Wharf in Salmon Arm are expected to look and feel better than they have for years.

City council has awarded a dock replacement contract to Landmark Solutions Ltd. of Salmon Arm, the lowest bidder and highest ranking proposal of five companies at $650, 735 plus tax.

This first phase will be the docks farthest to the north at the marina.

Council heard that the decking material is estimated to have been done in the 1980s or ’90s. Staff said the wharf, constructed completely of wood, requires significant maintenance every year with its docks, decks and floats.

Rob Niewenhuizen, the city’s director of engineering and public works, said he expects the new dock system will last 50 years if the city takes care of it.

It will be aluminum with a composite material for the topping. There’ll be a Douglas fir runner along the docks which can be replaced if it gets damaged.

Read more: 2015 – Council debates dredging

Read more: Half a million dollars of work planned for the Salmon Arm wharf marina

Coun. Debbie Cannon asked about the dock pedestals and was told they will house LED deck lighting, improved electrical hookups for some of the larger boats as well as new fire suppression equipment. A galvanized sub-deck will accommodate the utilities.

Landmark Solutions’ preliminary design includes a total of 22 24- and 30-foot-long fingers which will provide a total of 50 slips plus areas for day use on the optional end docks and north dock.

The city owns the wharf marina and currently leases to Sea Dog Rentals, which holds the contract for dock rentals.

The city’s 2020 budget will be amended to add $200,000 to the 2020 – 2024 financial plan bylaw. The remaining $500,000 will come from the city’s wharf reserve fund.

Prior to describing the contract award, Niewenhuizen told council that he had a conflict in that his son is a summer student at Landmark Solutions. He said although he was involved in the review, he did not make his specific recommendation to the committee. Council members thanked him for letting them know.

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan College tuition to remain the same, despite most classes online
Next story
Canadian facing charges in attempt to smuggle 226 pounds of marijuana

Just Posted

Morning Start: Ted Bundy worked at a suicide hotline

Your morning start for Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020

Time has come for new docks at the Salmon Arm wharf

Salmon Arm Council awards a local company the $675,000 replacement contract

Salmon Arm gets 5G technology, no word yet on cell service at industrial park

Rogers Communications announces city is one of 26 in B.C. to receive 5G wireless technology

Grieving Okanagan mom raises overdose awareness

Son trusted his dealer, but didn’t know there was fentanyl in his cocaine

Shuswap Shake the Lake concert cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

Interior Health stands by province’s Gathering and Events Order

1 new death, 58 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

Thirty-one people are in hospital, 10 of whom are in intensive care

Health Canada reverses course, will review applications for COVID-19 home tests

Canada’s deputy chief public health officer said the ‘gold standard’ for diagnosing COVID-19 involves taking a nasal swab

Demko’s stellar 43-save effort lifts Canucks past Golden Knights 2-1

Netminder keeps Vancouver alive in NHL playoff series with Vegas

COLUMN: Rediscovering the joy of snail mail

My children reacquainted themselves with pen pals as well as sending artwork to Grandma and Grandpa

No new cases of COVID-19 overnight: Interior Health

The total number of cases in the Interior Health region remains at 440

Motorcyclist who crashed without a helmet dies

Man involved in collision with pickup truck near Enderby dies in hospital of injuries

COVID-19: B.C. ‘almost back to normal’ on scheduled surgeries

Additional summer operating hours mean more procedures

Months after fatal crash, the Snowbirds take flight in Kamloops

Jets have been grounded since a May crash claimed the life of Capt. Jennifer Casey and injured the pilot

Pass the cannabis revenue, B.C. communities ask for fourth year

Union of B.C. Municipalities heads into virtual convention

Most Read