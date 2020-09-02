Time has come for new docks at the Salmon Arm wharf

This is an example of the Landmark Dock System with pedestals including power, water and LED lighting whose components will be used at the Salmon Arm wharf marina. (City of Salmon Arm image)

The docks at the Downtown Wharf in Salmon Arm are expected to look and feel better than they have for years.

City council has awarded a dock replacement contract to Landmark Solutions Ltd. of Salmon Arm, the lowest bidder and highest ranking proposal of five companies at $650, 735 plus tax.

This first phase will be the docks farthest to the north at the marina.

Council heard that the decking material is estimated to have been done in the 1980s or ’90s. Staff said the wharf, constructed completely of wood, requires significant maintenance every year with its docks, decks and floats.

Rob Niewenhuizen, the city’s director of engineering and public works, said he expects the new dock system will last 50 years if the city takes care of it.

It will be aluminum with a composite material for the topping. There’ll be a Douglas fir runner along the docks which can be replaced if it gets damaged.

Coun. Debbie Cannon asked about the dock pedestals and was told they will house LED deck lighting, improved electrical hookups for some of the larger boats as well as new fire suppression equipment. A galvanized sub-deck will accommodate the utilities.

Landmark Solutions’ preliminary design includes a total of 22 24- and 30-foot-long fingers which will provide a total of 50 slips plus areas for day use on the optional end docks and north dock.

The city owns the wharf marina and currently leases to Sea Dog Rentals, which holds the contract for dock rentals.

The city’s 2020 budget will be amended to add $200,000 to the 2020 – 2024 financial plan bylaw. The remaining $500,000 will come from the city’s wharf reserve fund.

Prior to describing the contract award, Niewenhuizen told council that he had a conflict in that his son is a summer student at Landmark Solutions. He said although he was involved in the review, he did not make his specific recommendation to the committee. Council members thanked him for letting them know.

