‘Total lack of regard’: Resident wants bus stop at 5th Avenue seniors centre

A Salmon Arm resident would like to see a bus stop at the 5th Avenue Seniors Centre.

In response to a letter from Anita Stump at city council’s April 11 meeting, Coun. Kevin Flynn asked why there is no transit stop there.

Stated the letter: “It has come to my attention that there is a number of patrons that are no longer able to drive and depend on the kindness of friends and other regular participants of the centre for rides to and from their activity because there is no stop in front of the centre. As a person that is fortunate enough to still have a licence I am called on to be one of those people. I am hoping to have this issue resolved before it’s my time to require the service of the transit system.”

Mayor Alan Harrison told council he has spoken with members of the seniors centre and asked if they could take the request to their board. If the board chooses to write a letter requesting one, Harrison said council could have further discussions and possibly make a “more fulsome request” to Shuswap Transit regarding a stop.

He said the reason there is no bus stop there is because transit buses don’t go down 5th Avenue.

“It goes down 2nd, down 4th to get to Shuswap, so it can go along Shuswap and stop along in front of the school district office, in front of the apartments there, in front of Clover Court. To add a stop would require more than putting a bus stop there. It would require rerouting the bus, so we will wait to see if we get a letter from the 5th Avenue Seniors and then we could certainly have a discussion about that around this table about possibilities.”

The letter asked what could be done to make such a stop a priority.

“It seems like a total lack of regard for the people of this community that have been taxpayers, volunteers and generally made the city what it is today to not have a bus stop in front of this service that provides so many activities for them,” it stated.

