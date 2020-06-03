(File photo)

Transport truck driver walks away from crash where cab detaches from trailer

Driver won’t be charged regarding incident near Pritchard

A transport truck full of fruit and vegetables hit the ditch near Pritchard.

On May 28, Chase RCMP received an abandoned 911 call for the area of the Trans-Canada Highway and the old highway near Pritchard.

The call was regarding a semi roll over down a cliff with the driver possibly trapped inside.

“Witnesses stated that an eastbound truck had pulled out to pass the semi on Highway 1, and the semi appeared to pull over to the right to allow the truck to pass and went off into the ditch hitting a fence and a billboard. The cab unit of the tractor had detached from the frame and spun 180 degrees and was on its driver side. The driver, a 40-year-old male from Calgary, was out of the vehicle and walking around and was unharmed,” reported Sgt. Barry Kennedy of Chase RCMP.

Police said it appeared the soft shoulder caught the driver off guard and he couldn’t recover, resulting in the vehicle being sucked down into the ditch. No charges are being laid.

