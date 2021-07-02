Two new fires were burning in the Shuswap on July 2, one at Celista Mountain and the other southeast of Carlin. (BC Wildfire Service map)

Two new fires were burning in the Shuswap on July 2, one at Celista Mountain and the other southeast of Carlin. (BC Wildfire Service map)

Two new wildfires ignited in the Shuswap, one under control

Celista Fire Department reports lightning-caused fire now in mop up

The BC Wildfire Service reported two new wildfires in the Shuswap.

The Celista Mountain Fire, above Magna Bay, was estimated at .01 hectares.

Around 8:30 a.m. on July 2, the Celista Fire Department reported this fire, caused by lightning, was under control and in mop up stage.

A second fire, west of Ford Road, southeast of Carlin, was also estimated at .01 hectares.

The Blackwood Creek fire, discovered July 30, was still listed by the BC Wildfire Service at .2 hectares and under control.

The BC Wildfire Service is also reporting a fire west of Chase, 1.5 kilometres south of Niskonlith Lake. This fire is estimated to be .3 hectares.

More to come.

Read more: Four new fires sparked in North Okanagan

Read more: Kamloops homes evacuated twice in one night due to lightning-sparked wildfire

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Shuswap Lake

Previous story
Here’s how you can help victims of the devastating Lytton wildfire

Just Posted

Two new fires were burning in the Shuswap on July 2, one at Celista Mountain and the other southeast of Carlin. (BC Wildfire Service map)
Two new wildfires ignited in the Shuswap, one under control

This Adams River Lumber Company logging camp was likely the one at the head of the lake, called The Depot. Photo by Walter Montgomery, courtesy of the Chase and District Museum and Archives.
Column: The Shuswap’s first intentional community

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: A bulldog skateboarded through the legs of 30 people, setting a world record

Lytton Mayor Jan Polderman in Maple Ridge, B.C., on July 1, 2021, as he waits for details on the 9,000-hectare wildfire that destroyed at least 90 per cent of the village the day prior. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
From smoke to devastation: 23 minutes in Lytton