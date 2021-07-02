Two new wildfires ignited in the Shuswap, one under control

The BC Wildfire Service reported two new wildfires in the Shuswap.
The Celista Mountain Fire, above Magna Bay, was estimated at .01 hectares.
Around 8:30 a.m. on July 2, the Celista Fire Department reported this fire, caused by lightning, was under control and in mop up stage.
A second fire, west of Ford Road, southeast of Carlin, was also estimated at .01 hectares.
The Blackwood Creek fire, discovered July 30, was still listed by the BC Wildfire Service at .2 hectares and under control.
The BC Wildfire Service is also reporting a fire west of Chase, 1.5 kilometres south of Niskonlith Lake. This fire is estimated to be .3 hectares.
More to come.
lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.