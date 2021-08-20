Two-vehicle collision on Highway 1 near Kamloops leaves one woman dead

Crash took place near entrance to Highway 5, Highway 1 closed for about three hours Aug. 19

Highway 1 near Kamloops closed on Aug. 19 for about three hours due to a collision that left a Burnaby woman dead and two other people injured. (File photo)

A woman was killed and two people injured in a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Kamloops Aug. 19.

Const. Crystal Evelyn of Kamloops RCMP reported that two vehicles collided about 3 p.m. on Highway 1 near the entrance to Highway 5.

A red Toyota Echo was heading east on Highway 1 when it crossed the centre line and collided head-on with a delivery truck. The driver of the Toyota, from Burnaby, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Evelyn in a news release.

A passenger in the car and the driver of the truck were taken to hospital. The passenger was listed in serious, but stable condition, while the driver of the truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A section of Highway 1 was closed until 7:30 p.m.

Along with the RCMP, the BC Coroners Service has launched an investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 in reference to file 2021-28923.

