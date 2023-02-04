Two vehicle crash slowing traffic on Trans-Canada Highway in Salmon Arm

A crash is causing traffic issues on the Trans-Canada Highway in Salmon Arm.
Traffic is still able to travel slowly in both directions after a two vehicle crash involving a car and a van around 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and 10 Street Southwest.
Fire and police are on scene. One person is being treated on scene for minor injuries.
A tow truck is on scene.
More to come.
READ MORE: Sicamous Moose Mouse Days continues to garner community support
@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
#Salmon ArmBreaking Newscar crash