Two vehicle crash slowing traffic on Trans-Canada Highway in Salmon Arm

Two vehicles collided at the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and 10 Street Southwest around 4:45 p.m. (Becca Willson/Salmon Arm Observer)

A crash is causing traffic issues on the Trans-Canada Highway in Salmon Arm.

Traffic is still able to travel slowly in both directions after a two vehicle crash involving a car and a van around 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and 10 Street Southwest.

Fire and police are on scene. One person is being treated on scene for minor injuries.

A tow truck is on scene.

More to come.

