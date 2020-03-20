Seeds are a hot item at a couple of Salmon Arm gardening stores this March. (File photo)

Vegetable seeds grow in popularity with Shuswap residents

Pandemic draws a new crowd in Salmon Arm to the joys of growing plants

When the going gets tough, the tough get growing.

A fitting slogan, perhaps, for what may be a new, old trend in Salmon Arm.

According to garden supply outlets in this historically agricultural community, residents are buying vegetable seeds with unusual abandon.

At Buckerfield’s, manager Toni Walton said she is selling “tons” of seeds, far more than normal.

“I also have onion sets and seed potatoes flying off the shelves,” she said, something she predicts will also happen with her blueberry plants.

“They want to grow their own food because there’s nothing in the grocery store,” she said. “Another woman said she’s not a gardener or farmer but she wants to grow her own chickens so she’ll have meat.”

Read more: Sad time for City of Salmon Arm gardeners as more than 300 hanging baskets come down

Read more: Shuswap food bank gets innovative for self quaranting residents

Asked if the sudden interest in seeds has taken her by surprise, Walton said no.

“I’m not surprised. I’ve been to the grocery store.”

At Nico’s Nurseryland, vegetable seeds are a hot item there too.

“Seeds are definitely selling. More so than normal,” said manager Maaike Johnson.

She said customers aren’t necessarily saying why they’re buying, but they’re definitely also purchasing seed-starting products whether soil or peat pots.

“I think with everything that’s going on we can still plant a garden and go outside,” she said, pointing to the hand washing emphasized during the pandemic. “We can get our hands dirty and it’s okay. It’s good to be outside.”


marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Armgardening

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: BC Transit beefs up sanitization measures, still operating
Next story
Costco bans return of hoarded items, including toilet paper

Just Posted

Women Who Wine raise more than $48,000 for non-profit groups

Seventh Community Giving Event alone contributes more than $6,000

Salmon Arm physio, fitness clinics close doors over COVID-19 concerns

Some facilities still offering online services and streaming classes

Coronavirus: Revelstoke tenant calls rent-due letter ‘abhorrent’

Revelstoke Property Services sent an email reminding tenants about no exceptions for missing rent

Popularity of vegetable seeds grows with Shuswap residents

Pandemic draws a new crowd to the joys of growing plants

Three new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Interior Health, bringing total to 12

One new death in province at Lynn Valley Care Home in North Vancouver

Pregnant in a pandemic: Expectant B.C. moms change birth plans due to COVID-19

Many mothers switch to home births, while others head to the delivery room without expected support

Line forms as Kelowna’s Superstore only lets in 500 at a time due to COVID-19

Over 100 people lined up at the store on Dilworth Drive on Friday afternoon

Revelstoke distillery halts production to make free disinfectant

‘There are more important things than money’

Coronavirus update: Number of cases climb to 943

March 20, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

Dutch stockpile cannabis, French red wine during COVID-19 crisis

Public health officials, politicians continue to denounce hoarding as countries show trends

Costco bans return of hoarded items, including toilet paper

Shoppers stocked up in panic amid COVID-19 crisis

During a pandemic, Americans turn to pot in massive numbers

The global coronavirus pandemic has left millions of people locked out of bars, restaurants and theatres, but it’s been an unexpected boost for some U.S. pot shops.

COVID-19: BC Transit beefs up sanitization measures, still operating

Buses all over the province are being disinfected daily

COVID-19 precautions ‘not optional,’ B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry warns

U.S. coronavirus study proves young people get seriously ill

Most Read