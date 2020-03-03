VIDEO: Fireworks battle captured on security camera at Salmon Arm car wash

Fireballs were flung between two individuals at Xcalibur Enterprises car wash the night of Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (Xcalibur Enterprises - Facebook)

Dave Robinson is used to finding suspicious activity captured on security cameras at his Salmon Arm car wash, but a recent fireworks duel was out of the norm.

Taken the night of Saturday, Feb. 29, at the back of Xcalibur Enterprises car wash on the Trans-Canada Highway, the video begins with two individuals lighting what appears to be a firework which begins to drop sparks to the ground. The individuals separate as the fireworks start to shoot balls of flame, narrowly missing one of the two persons involved.

Robinson, manager of Xcalibur Enterprises, says that while he is used to break ins and theft at his business, this was something new.

“It’s getting worse all the time,” Robinson said. “I’ve never seen them with fireworks out there; first time for that.”

A post made to Xcalibur Enterprises’ Facebook page announced that due ongoing issues with individuals “trying to steal and destroy equipment,” the car wash will no longer be open all night. New hours of operation are 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Robinson called Salmon Arm RCMP who he says did not ask for any of the surveillance footage.

“I’ve got cameras everywhere, all we can do is call the cops,” Robinson said.

